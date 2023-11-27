Home States Andhra Pradesh

37 pilgrims hurt as private bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, accompanied by officials, visited GGH to inquire about the victims’ well-being and treatment.

Published: 27th November 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Doda bus accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A private tourist bus carrying 37 pilgrims from Tiruchanuru (Tamil Nadu) to Shirdi narrowly escaped an accident near a fuel filling station at Pelluru village on Sunday early hours. Nearly 17 passengers, including the bus driver, sustained injuries, with two in critical condition receiving treatment at Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS).

The tourist bus collided with a lorry while exiting the filling station. Prompt response from the police, 108 Medical emergency vehicles, and locals facilitated swift rescue operations. All passengers were efficiently transported to Ongole-GGH within 15-20 minutes, ensuring immediate medical care.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, accompanied by officials, visited GGH to inquire about the victims’ well-being and treatment. He consoled the victims, guaranteeing top-notch medical services. The collector, addressing the media, outlined the district’s arrangements for victims’ needs, including medicines, food, and accommodation.

After treatment, safe return arrangements will be made, and a thorough investigation into the bus’s fitness and related issues will be conducted to take appropriate action. The collector also pledged to inspect any road construction lapses at the accident spot.

Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, DSP V Narayanaswamy Reddy, GGH (RIMS) Medical Superintendent Dr. Bhagavan Nayak, CS-RMO Dr. Tirumala Rao, MRO Murali, and others accompanied the collector.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidentTruckOngole Government General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp