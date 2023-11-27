37 pilgrims hurt as private bus collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A private tourist bus carrying 37 pilgrims from Tiruchanuru (Tamil Nadu) to Shirdi narrowly escaped an accident near a fuel filling station at Pelluru village on Sunday early hours. Nearly 17 passengers, including the bus driver, sustained injuries, with two in critical condition receiving treatment at Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS).

The tourist bus collided with a lorry while exiting the filling station. Prompt response from the police, 108 Medical emergency vehicles, and locals facilitated swift rescue operations. All passengers were efficiently transported to Ongole-GGH within 15-20 minutes, ensuring immediate medical care.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, accompanied by officials, visited GGH to inquire about the victims’ well-being and treatment. He consoled the victims, guaranteeing top-notch medical services. The collector, addressing the media, outlined the district’s arrangements for victims’ needs, including medicines, food, and accommodation.

After treatment, safe return arrangements will be made, and a thorough investigation into the bus’s fitness and related issues will be conducted to take appropriate action. The collector also pledged to inspect any road construction lapses at the accident spot.

Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, DSP V Narayanaswamy Reddy, GGH (RIMS) Medical Superintendent Dr. Bhagavan Nayak, CS-RMO Dr. Tirumala Rao, MRO Murali, and others accompanied the collector.

