Andhra Pradesh: 'District collector sends tahsildar message requesting Rs 50k' after cybercriminals strike

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Cybercriminals have created a fake WhatsApp account, impersonating East Godavari District Collector K Madhavi Latha. The perpetrators targeted Rajamahendravaram tahsildar Suswagatam, sending messages requesting money. The tahsildar lodged a complaint in the two-town police station after receiving a call from the Collector’s phone number on Sunday.

In the deceptive call, the fraudster urged the tahsildar to transfer Rs 50,000 to a number and share a screenshot, claiming a close relative had been injured in an accident. Noticing the fraudulent nature of the call, the tahsildar suspected a hacking attempt on the Collector’s phone and reported the incident to the Collectorate.

A formal complaint was lodged in the two-town police station, initiating an official investigation. Collector Madhavi Latha expressed concern over unidentified individuals using her name to send messages on WhatsApp from various phone numbers with malicious intent. She cautioned the public and officials against responding to such calls and messages.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Cybercriminals have created a fake WhatsApp account, impersonating East Godavari District Collector K Madhavi Latha. The perpetrators targeted Rajamahendravaram tahsildar Suswagatam, sending messages requesting money. The tahsildar lodged a complaint in the two-town police station after receiving a call from the Collector’s phone number on Sunday. In the deceptive call, the fraudster urged the tahsildar to transfer Rs 50,000 to a number and share a screenshot, claiming a close relative had been injured in an accident. Noticing the fraudulent nature of the call, the tahsildar suspected a hacking attempt on the Collector’s phone and reported the incident to the Collectorate. A formal complaint was lodged in the two-town police station, initiating an official investigation. Collector Madhavi Latha expressed concern over unidentified individuals using her name to send messages on WhatsApp from various phone numbers with malicious intent. She cautioned the public and officials against responding to such calls and messages.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp