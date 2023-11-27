Bureau of Energy Efficiency signs MoU with EPDCL for capacity building

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening Distribution Companies (Discoms) and addressing the imminent surge in peak demand, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, is spearheading the Discoms-Capacity Building Programme for Southern States, including Andhra Pradesh. The objective is the development of a robust framework within Discoms to enhance operational efficiency and propel the nation towards a dynamic, greener and sustainable energy ecosystem.

As part of the Demand Side Management (DSM) implementation of the project, the BEE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL), headquartered at Visakhapatnam, besides select Discoms in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman Nicobar. The emphasis on capacity building is vital for Discoms to effectively implement identified DSM measures, proven to cut peak electricity demand and defer extensive investments.

The BEE’s commitment extends beyond guidance, providing two years of robust technical and financial support, ensuring the success of DSM measures. BEE Secretary Milind Deora highlighted that the DSM is a potent tool in reducing peak electricity demand by modifying consumer electricity demand. By encouraging consumers to use less energy during peak hours and shifting consumption to off-peak hours, the DSM programmes significantly impact overall electric bills. Consumers, particularly in the domestic sector, will be able to get reduced electricity bills and lower operational costs for Discoms.

Deora congratulated Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej for signing an MoU with the BEE for taking up DSM programmes, and asserted that a substantial surge in APEPDCL demand – catapulting from 3,900 MW last year to a formidable 4,550 MW this year during summer. Nationally, peak demand is charging ahead with a robust 10-12% uptick. August 2023 witnessed a commanding 234 Gigawatt (GW) peak demand, projected to skyrocket to an astonishing 320 GW by 2030. In this dynamic scenario, the implementation of Demand Side Management (DSM) measures is not just crucial but imperative to tackle the impending surge in peak demand at both national and State levels.

With a saving potential of approximately 10% of peak electricity demand, DSM measures contribute to environmental conservation and resource efficiency. Geographically covering a minimum of 20% of Discom areas, 10% of total sub-divisions, and 10% of consumers considered for DSM measures implementation, the benefits extend beyond individual consumers to utilities and society at large.

