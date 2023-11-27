Constitution of India is a living document: Governor S Abdul Nazeer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Constitution of India is not just a legal document, but a social and political document that reflects the changing aspirations and needs of the people, Governor S Abdul Nazeer noted that it is constantly evolving and adapting to the changing needs of the society, making it a living document. The Governor was speaking during a programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday to commemorate the 74th Constitution Day Celebrations. He offered floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar and the founding fathers of the Indian Constitution.

Participating as the chief guest, he said the Constitution is the cornerstone of the nation as it lays the foundation of the governance of our nation. He added that the founding fathers wanted the Constitution to be an adaptable document rather than a rigid framework for governance. Constitution Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India but also to promote Constitutional values among the citizens, the Governor remarked.

Earlier, Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer read out the Preamble to the Constitution, with the dignitaries present at the programme repeating after him. Vijayawada Central MLA and State Planning Commission vice-chancellor Malladi Vishnu, several judges of the Andhra Pradsesh High Court,Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Advocate General S Sriram, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao, State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, AP chief information commissioner Mahaboob Basha, and other dignitaries attended the programme.

