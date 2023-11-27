Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy felicitated

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister Shaik Bepari Amzath Basha, along with other speakers, lauded the contributions of Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy in the field of psychiatry. Dr Ramasubba Reddy was honoured with the Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to patients with mental health issues.

The felicitation took place at IMA Hall in Kadapa on Sunday. Amzath Basha lauded Dr Indla’s achievements, highlighting his upbringing in an agricultural family and excellence in the field of psychiatry. He praised Dr Indla’s service, establishing a hospital in Vijayawada.

The Dy CM recalled Dr Indla’s proposal for a Mental Health Institute in Kadapa during a meeting, which was discussed with the CM, leading to the establishment of the institute in Kadapa. Dr Indla expressed gratitude to the CM for recognising his services and presenting the award.

