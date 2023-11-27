Guntur Municipal Corporation plans to set up Eat Street at Gandhi Park

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To the delight of food enthusiasts and denizens, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is planning to set up Eat Street near Gandhi Park in the city. Since the reopening of the biggest park in the city, heavy crowds from not only Guntur city but also nearby villages are visiting Gandhi Park, especially on weekends.

In order to provide all facilities to them, Guntur civic body officials have decided to set up Eat Street on a 250-metre road on the back side of Gandhi Park in Rajuvari Thota. Various eateries will be set up from 10 pm to 2 pm to 3 pm. Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, along with public representatives, and civic body officials recently visited the area and discussed on the details. Stressing the central location of Gandhi Park, Mayor Naidu anticipates that Eat Streets, following the success models in Vijayawada, Tiruptai, and Vizag will cater to boost local businesses.

So, Eat Street will be very helpful for the people arriving from other places, he added. All required action will be taken to prevent any traffic issues to the commuters and develop Eat Street as the most happening place for the public to visit along with their families. It may be recalled that GMC has launched six food banks across the city to provide food to the needy and to reduce food wastage. However, the food banks failed to realise the purpose.

This is due to the lack of proper coordination with hotel management and catering services to supply the leftover food at programmes and events, to the food banks instead of throwing it. The GMC officials are determined to make this Eat Street successful.

