Nara Lokesh to resume Yuva Galam Padayatra today

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra from Podalada in the Razole Assembly constituency of Konaseema district at 11.19 am on Monday. Lokesh will resume the yatra from where he abandoned it following the arrest of his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case on September 9. The padayatra will begin at Subham Grand Guest House in Podalada panchayat and end at Pancharlapuri panchayat of P Gannavaram Assembly constituency on the first day of resumption.

Lokesh will address the public at the Tatipaka Centre. The yatra, which started at Kuppam, was scheduled to end at Itchapuram in Srikakulam district. Now, Lokesh is restarting his padayatra after a break of 79 days. As it takes a long time for the yatra to reach Itchapuram as planned originally, Lokesh is likely to end it in Visakhapatnam in the changing political scenario. As the State is scheduled to go to elections in March or April next year, Lokesh’s yatra is likely to be completed at the earliest.

According to TDP sources, Lokesh’s padayatra will enter the erstwhile undivided Visakhapatnam district via Tuni after covering eight Assembly constituencies in the undivided East Godavari. Lokesh who commenced his padayatra on January 27, has so far walked a distance of 2,852.4 km in 208 days. As part of the yatra, he has covered 84 Assembly constituencies in nine erstwhile undivided districts and addressed public meetings at 66 places. He has received more than 4,000 petitions from people during the padayatra. Lokesh is expected to make ‘fiery’ speeches against the YSRC government during his padayatra by raising the ‘illegal’ arrest of the former Chief Minister in the skill development case.

