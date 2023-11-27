Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi lands in Tirumala, to offer prayers at Srivari temple today

Narendra Modi addressed public meetings in key segments, including in Kamareddy, and conducted roadshows on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 27th November 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid his hectic campaign schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in  Tirupati late on Sunday. He is scheduled to have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday morning. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister when he landed at the Renigunta Airport around 7 pm. Jagan presented a shawl and a portrait of Srivari to Modi. Outside the airport, cadre and leaders of the saffron party gave a rousing reception to PM Modi.

Amid tight security, the Prime Minister reached Tirumala where he was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. Modi will stay at the Rachana Guest House for the night and have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara around 8 am on Monday. Later, he will leave for Hyderabad to continue his election campaign. Modi addressed public meetings in key segments, including in Kamareddy, and conducted roadshows on Saturday and Sunday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ModiTirupatiYS Jagan Mohan ReddyS Abdul Nazeer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp