PM Modi lands in Tirumala, to offer prayers at Srivari temple today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid his hectic campaign schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tirupati late on Sunday. He is scheduled to have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday morning. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister when he landed at the Renigunta Airport around 7 pm. Jagan presented a shawl and a portrait of Srivari to Modi. Outside the airport, cadre and leaders of the saffron party gave a rousing reception to PM Modi.

Amid tight security, the Prime Minister reached Tirumala where he was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy. Modi will stay at the Rachana Guest House for the night and have the darshan of Lord Venkateswara around 8 am on Monday. Later, he will leave for Hyderabad to continue his election campaign. Modi addressed public meetings in key segments, including in Kamareddy, and conducted roadshows on Saturday and Sunday.

