Recent rain brings hope to Prakasam ryots

ONGOLE: The recent four-day rainfall has brought hope to the farmers in the western Prakasam district region, reviving their crops. While all 38 mandals in the district experienced rainfall, the western part, including Giddalur, Markapur, Kanigiri, and YerragondaPalem assembly segments, received substantial rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

The Giddaluru assembly segment, encompassing Giddalur, Ardhaveedu, Peddaraveedu, Racharla and Komarolu, received substantial rainfall over the weekend, with some areas experiencing showers on Sunday as well. Village tanks in Komarolu Mandal saw a notable increase in water levels, with the Damaracherla tank nearly filled from upper catchment areas. In Racharla Mandal, the Gudimetta-G Kothapalli BT Road was washed away as the local Kathuva rivulet swelled, blocking transportation.

In CS Puram Mandal, the local rivulet overflowed on the road-cum culvert, and Pagidi Vagu, Dokkala Vagu, Bhairava Kona waterfalls received heavy inflows. Some areas witnessed inundation of chili, redgram, groundnut, jowar, and paddy fields due to inflows from local streams. Mandal-level agriculture officers visited the affected fields to assess the damage, preparing to submit their reports to higher officials soon.

