'Rectify irregularities in electoral rolls', YSRC urges Krishna, Annamayya collectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has complained to the Collectors of Krishna and Annamayya districts about the irregularities in the electoral rolls and sought rectification. Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) met Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu and submitted a memorandum explaining the anomalies in the voters’ list. In the complaint, it was brought to the notice of the Collector that 50 to 100 voters have a single door number and people with votes both in AP and Telangana. There are also people who have votes in a municipality, village panchayat and different segments.

“The anomalies in the electoral rolls have come to light during the door-to-door survey conducted by YSRC cadres. These irregularities had taken place during the previous TDP regime. We have already lodged a complaint to the CEO in this regard,” he said. Perni Nani urged the Collector to weed out bogus votes after conducting an inquiry into the irregularities so that genuine voters can exercise their franchise in the elections. Rayachoti MLA and Annamayya district YSRC president Gadikota Srikanth Reddy also complained to Annamayya District Collector PS Girisha, alleging that TDP cadres were going door-to-door to verify votes and infringing on the privacy of people.

“Such visits to houses are creating a law and order problem. Obtaining personal information under force is illegal. They are not just collecting information, but also uploading the same onto an app, generating an OTP and seeking the same from the people, which is a clear-cut violation of the rules,” he said. Citing an instance, he said some TDP activists attacked a house owner in Rajampet when he refused part with information. “They are seeking information under Babu Surety Bhavishaythku Guarantee programme with false assurances that the TDP will form the government in 2024,” he alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has complained to the Collectors of Krishna and Annamayya districts about the irregularities in the electoral rolls and sought rectification. Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) met Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu and submitted a memorandum explaining the anomalies in the voters’ list. In the complaint, it was brought to the notice of the Collector that 50 to 100 voters have a single door number and people with votes both in AP and Telangana. There are also people who have votes in a municipality, village panchayat and different segments. “The anomalies in the electoral rolls have come to light during the door-to-door survey conducted by YSRC cadres. These irregularities had taken place during the previous TDP regime. We have already lodged a complaint to the CEO in this regard,” he said. Perni Nani urged the Collector to weed out bogus votes after conducting an inquiry into the irregularities so that genuine voters can exercise their franchise in the elections. Rayachoti MLA and Annamayya district YSRC president Gadikota Srikanth Reddy also complained to Annamayya District Collector PS Girisha, alleging that TDP cadres were going door-to-door to verify votes and infringing on the privacy of people. “Such visits to houses are creating a law and order problem. Obtaining personal information under force is illegal. They are not just collecting information, but also uploading the same onto an app, generating an OTP and seeking the same from the people, which is a clear-cut violation of the rules,” he said. Citing an instance, he said some TDP activists attacked a house owner in Rajampet when he refused part with information. “They are seeking information under Babu Surety Bhavishaythku Guarantee programme with false assurances that the TDP will form the government in 2024,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp