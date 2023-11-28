Afraid of Naidu, Jagan govt filed all false cases: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a hiatus of 79 days, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh resumed his Yuva Galam Padayatra from Podalada in Razole Assembly constituency of Konaseema district on Monday. Addressing a public meeting at Tatipaka, he alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had imprisoned TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case by manipulating the systems.

He questioned where Jagan should be lodged for looting public money amounting to `43,000 crore and being an accused in 38 cases, if Naidu was imprisoned on false charges for 53 days. Mentioning that facing crisis is not new for the TDP, Lokesh reminded the people that after the dissolution of the NT Rama Rao government, the Telugu people fought and reinstated NTR as the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the YSRC government filed false cases such as skill development, FiberNet, Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment and irregularities in sand and liquor policies of the previous TDP regime, just to prevent Naidu from highlighting the public issues, as Jagan was afraid of the TDP chief.

He predicted that Jagan would soon file a case against the previous TDP regime for introducing Anna Canteens aimed at feeding the poor. The YSRC government had handcuffed justice by imprisoning Naidu for 53 days on false charges in the APSSDC case.

Alleging that the State ministers threatened to file cases against his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari and his wife Brahmani, Lokesh warned that the YSRC leaders would be brought to justice for their ‘excesses’ once the TDP returns to power in the State. “The war has begun, and the expiry date for Jagan’s rule has been fixed,” he asserted.

Thanking the people from across the country for showing their support to Naidu during his imprisonment, Lokesh assured that fabricated cases could not thwart the fight of TDP and Jana Sena against Jagan’s corruption. The TDP-JSP combine will take the responsibility to recover the looted money from Jagan and the YSRC leaders,” he averred.

Villagers of Nagaram in P Gannavaram Assembly segment, who were affected due to oil and gas exploration in the KG basin, met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him highlighting their problems. Lokesh promised to render justice to them by taking the matter to the notice of GAIL and ONGC.

‘CASE AGAINST ANNA CANTEENS LIKELY’

Listing out the ‘false’ cases registered against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh predicted that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government would soon register a case against the previous TDP regime for setting up Anna Canteens for feeding the poor people

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: After a hiatus of 79 days, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh resumed his Yuva Galam Padayatra from Podalada in Razole Assembly constituency of Konaseema district on Monday. Addressing a public meeting at Tatipaka, he alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had imprisoned TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case by manipulating the systems. He questioned where Jagan should be lodged for looting public money amounting to `43,000 crore and being an accused in 38 cases, if Naidu was imprisoned on false charges for 53 days. Mentioning that facing crisis is not new for the TDP, Lokesh reminded the people that after the dissolution of the NT Rama Rao government, the Telugu people fought and reinstated NTR as the Chief Minister. He alleged that the YSRC government filed false cases such as skill development, FiberNet, Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment and irregularities in sand and liquor policies of the previous TDP regime, just to prevent Naidu from highlighting the public issues, as Jagan was afraid of the TDP chief. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He predicted that Jagan would soon file a case against the previous TDP regime for introducing Anna Canteens aimed at feeding the poor. The YSRC government had handcuffed justice by imprisoning Naidu for 53 days on false charges in the APSSDC case. Alleging that the State ministers threatened to file cases against his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari and his wife Brahmani, Lokesh warned that the YSRC leaders would be brought to justice for their ‘excesses’ once the TDP returns to power in the State. “The war has begun, and the expiry date for Jagan’s rule has been fixed,” he asserted. Thanking the people from across the country for showing their support to Naidu during his imprisonment, Lokesh assured that fabricated cases could not thwart the fight of TDP and Jana Sena against Jagan’s corruption. The TDP-JSP combine will take the responsibility to recover the looted money from Jagan and the YSRC leaders,” he averred. Villagers of Nagaram in P Gannavaram Assembly segment, who were affected due to oil and gas exploration in the KG basin, met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum to him highlighting their problems. Lokesh promised to render justice to them by taking the matter to the notice of GAIL and ONGC. ‘CASE AGAINST ANNA CANTEENS LIKELY’ Listing out the ‘false’ cases registered against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh predicted that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government would soon register a case against the previous TDP regime for setting up Anna Canteens for feeding the poor people Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp