Andhra CM to inaugurate and launch 28 substations in State on November 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 28 APTransco substations across the State and 750 MW solar power project in Kadapa and a 100 MW solar power project in Sri Sathya Sai districts. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will virtually inaugurate the substations and lay the foundation stone for the solar power projects on Tuesday.

Out of the 28 APTransco substations, whose estimated cost is `3,100 crore, the foundation stone will be laid for 16 and 12 will be inaugurated.

Reviewing the arrangements for the programme, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand directed officials to ensure that there are no lapses in the conduct of the prestigious event. It is for the first time, so many power projects are being inaugurated and grounded at the same time. He also advised the officials to take swift action and devise plans meticulously to complete the power infrastructure projects as per schedule.

On energy demand and power infrastructure projects, Vijayanand said, “In view of the impending surge in the electricity demand, the AP power utilities are braced up to strengthen the power infrastructure and meet the rising electricity demand and supply quality and reliable power 24x7, which play a key role to achieve rapid economic growth with improved consumer satisfaction.”

“The demand for electricity is increasing drastically year on year. As a developing State, AP will see substantial growth and urbanisation in the coming days, which will drive up the demand for electricity manifold, necessitating the strengthening of a 24x7 uninterrupted quality power supply and a healthy, efficient, robust and consumer-centric power sector,” he averred.

As part of strengthening the overall network for 24x7 quality power supply the substations of different capacities of 132/33 kV, 220/132 kV, 400/220 kV and 400/132 kV are being established at 28 places in Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Sri Sathya Sai, Prakasam, Guntur, Eluru, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Palnadu, Nellore and Annamayya districts, he informed.

On solar projects, he said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had approved the development of a 1000 MW solar park in Mylavaram mandal of Kadapa district. Out of the total capacity, 250 MW unit was commissioned on February 8, 2020, and the remaining 750 MW units are going to be set up through SECI. The investment for the 750 MW solar project is estimated at Rs 3,000 crore with employment potential of 1,500 during the construction period of one year and during operation and maintenance for 25 years. The project is expected to generate solar power to the tune of 1500 Million Units per annum with an expected reduction of carbon emissions by 12 lakh tonnes of CO2 reduction.

Similarly, the 1500 MW solar park was approved by MNRE at NP Kunta and Galiveedu in Sri Sathya Sai and Annamayya districts. As of now 1,400 MW capacity projects have been completed. It is estimated to cost `400 crore to set up the remaining 100 MW project. It is expected to generate solar power to the tune of 200 MU per annum with an expected reduction of carbon emissions by 1.6 lakh tonnes, he added.

