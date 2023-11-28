Andhra Pradesh: 50 people fall ill in a span of 48 hours after drinking contaminated water
Upon receiving information, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy visited the village to assess the situation and consoled the affected families.
KURNOOL: Within a span of 48 hours, at least 50 people fell ill due to alleged water contamination at Lakshmipuram village in Kallur mandal on Monday.
As many as 25 of them, including four children, were shifted to Kurnool GGH. Simultaneously district medical and health officials along with concerned staff, organised medical camps in the village as per the immediate requirement.
Villagers alleged that the Rural Water Supply department had provided contaminated water in the village over the past two days, leading to nausea and diarrhoea. DMHO Dr Rama Giddaih revealed that residents of Uravakili Colony in the village fell ill after consuming water from the Rural Water Supply scheme of Lakshmipuram panchayat on Sunday