CM’s initiatives led to realty boom: Andhra Revenue Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the positive impact of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said the realty sector witnessed a boom in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in the last four-and-a-half years.

The minister was speaking at a meeting held as part of the 22nd day of Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra at Etcherla constituency in Srikakulam district on Monday. YSRC leaders hailing from BC, SC, ST and Minority communities highlighted the social empowerment initiatives of Jagan.

Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajanna Dora called upon the people to unite and strengthen the hands of Jagan, transforming Samajika Sadhikara Yatra into a movement for a prosperous AP. “During the previous TDP’s regime, tribals were denied ministerial pots, but Jagan empowered them with the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

While former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu set the age limit for pension at 65, Jagan reduced it to 60, ensuring broader coverage. Unlike Naidu’s restriction on pension for those having land, Jagan had extended the benefit without any limitations,” he highlighted.

Participating in the bus yatra at Tadipatri in Anantapur district of Rayalaseema region, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao lauded Jagan’s initiatives in the education sector, stating,

“Under Jagan’s leadership, revolutionary changes have made English education accessible to underprivileged children. Government schools are now competing with corporate institutions, facilitating increased enrolment of economically disadvantaged students. In the last four-and-a-half years alone, `7,112 crore has been earmarked for renovating nearly 85% of government schools.” he explained.

MP Nandigam Suresh felt that Jagan should continue as the Chief Minister to make the State achieve rapid economic growth in the coming years.

“For the improvement of our education and medical sectors, for the development of our agriculture and welfare of farmers, we need Jagan. He stands as the solitary leader, who understands the hunger pangs of the poor, making his leadership indispensable for the holistic development of our State,” the YSRC MP opined.

