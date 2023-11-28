Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health camp held for loco running staff

The DRM said health of loco running staff is of utmost importance for safe train operations.

Published: 28th November 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the benefit of loco-running staff and their spouses, a mega health camp and family counselling was organised at the Electric Traction Training Centre in Vijayawada on Monday.

Vijayawada Division Railway Manager Narendra A Patil inaugurated the medical camp, which was attended by 188 loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and their family members.

Such medical camps will be organised simultaneously for the loco running staff at Nellore, Rajahmundry, Bitragutna and Kakinada Port, besides Vijayawada, till December 2.  

The DRM said the health of loco-running staff is of utmost importance for safe train operations. The reason for holding family counselling sessions is that a healthy family greatly contributes to loco pilot working without any distraction and stress while on duty, he said.

