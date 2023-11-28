Liquor case: Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Naidu, Kollu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra in the liquor policy case.

Hearing the anticipatory bail petitions, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao directed the APCID not to initiate any action against Naidu and Ravindra till fresh orders in the liquor policy case are given.

Based on the complaint lodged by AP State Beverages Corporation Managing Director Vasudev Reddy, the CID had registered a case against Naidu and Ravindra.

It was alleged that they misused their position to profit from distilleries and bars owned by their partymen, which caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

Subsequently, Naidu and Ravindra filed anticipatory bail petitions separately and the arguments on these petitions concluded last week.

The case hearing was adjourned to Monday for submission of arguments in writing by the counsels of petitioners and respondents.

