Home States Andhra Pradesh

Liquor case: Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on bail pleas of Naidu, Kollu 

It was alleged that they misused their position to profit distilleries and bars owned by their partymen, which caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

Published: 28th November 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra in the liquor policy case. 

Hearing the anticipatory bail petitions, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao directed the APCID not to initiate any action against Naidu and Ravindra till fresh orders in the liquor policy case are given. 

Based on the complaint lodged by AP State Beverages Corporation Managing Director Vasudev Reddy, the CID had registered a case against Naidu and Ravindra. 

It was alleged that they misused their position to profit from distilleries and bars owned by their partymen, which caused a huge loss to the State exchequer.

Subsequently, Naidu and Ravindra filed anticipatory bail petitions separately and the arguments on these petitions concluded last week. 

The case hearing was adjourned to Monday for submission of arguments in writing by the counsels of petitioners and respondents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court N Chandrababu Naidu Kollu Ravindra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp