Nine-month-old girl child kidnapped by a 'couple' in Andhra's Ongole district

On the instructions of district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, Ongole DSP V Narayanaswami Reddy alerted the surrounding police stations’ staff.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two unidentified miscreants reportedly abducted a nine-month-old girl near Koppolu road in Ongole district during the wee hours of Sunday night. The kidnapped girl was identified as Nireekshana.

According to the police, the parents of the girl, Devarakonda Ananda Rao and Rajani, belong to a duck-rearing family and were natives of Gudluru village in Nellore district. The family were temporarily residing in a makeshift tent under the Koppolu flyover bridge.

At around 11.10 pm on Sunday, two unknown persons, identified as a male and female, allegedly came on a two-wheeler and abducted the girl, who was sleeping on a cot close to the tent. Noticing that the child was missing, Nireekshana’s father and mother reported about the incident to the police, following which the police registered a missing case and deployed teams to find the whereabouts of the girl.

On the instructions of district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg, Ongole DSP V Narayanaswami Reddy alerted the surrounding police stations’ staff. “We have already collected all the CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas and analysing the details. We hope very soon we will reunite the girl with her parents,” the DSP told TNIE.

