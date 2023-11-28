Sajjala ridicules Lokesh’s threat to induce fear 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the remarks of Nara Lokesh, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned why the TDP general secretary, who threatened to induce ‘fear’ in the YSRC, fled to New Delhi soon after the arrest of his father Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRC central office on Monday, Sajjala sought to know what is the need for fear in politics. “If you are people’s man and your party is dedicated to public service, where is the need for all these words and threats?” he questioned. The people who criticise, should first tell what they are doing and intend to do and then show shortcomings of others if any. “In case of Lokesh, there is nothing to say anything about himself, and there are no shortcomings in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government he can point out,” he asserted.

Sajjala accused Naidu of resorting to a vicious propaganda against YSRC the government, with the sole intention of returning to power in the State in any manner. “Unfortunately, the TDP chief has no candidates to field for 175 Assembly constituencies, hence he joined hands with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

“Naidu at no point of time could go to the people explaining his policies and stance on key issues. However, our leader Jagan’s focus is people’s welfare and he has fulfilled all the promises made in the manifesto. Hence, he has earned the people’s trust,” he averred.

Elaborating on YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra and Why AP Needs Jagan campaign, he said till date 30 lakh houses in 6,800 villages and ward secretariats in the State have been covered.

“Unable to digest the success of the YSRC and the TDP’s failure to reach out to the people, Telugu Desam leaders are acting like they are possessed,” Sajjala observed.

The YSRC leader said his party is going to the people explaining what the Jagan government has done and why the previous TDP regime failed to do so in its five-year tenure. “We rely on people, unlike the TDP which is relying on concocted reports in a section of media to survive,” Sajjala remarked.

