Selfie point at Gandhi Park turns into punching arena

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A video of two groups of women fighting over taking pictures at the selfie point in Gandhi Park has prompted officials of the Guntur Municipal Corporation to step up security at the spot. The incident took place on Sunday, but came to light on Monday morning as a video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

According to sources, a few women were clicking pictures at the selfie point, when another group asked them to move aside so that they, too, could take pictures. An argument erupted between the two groups, and soon the issue escalated with the women hitting and punching each other.

Observing that the newly-renovated park was attracting heavy crowds, civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri said additional security will be deployed across the park to prevent recurrence of such incidents. She explained that separate queues will be arranged for men and women at ticket counters.

Further, she instructed the officials to step up security at the selfie point and other crowded spots to ensure crowd management. The GMC chief also urged the public to act patiently and cooperate with the civic body.

One of the oldest and biggest parks in the city, Gandhi Park was opened to public recently after being renovated. A number of activities, including splash pad, jungle book, waste to wonder, Express toy train, chess board, dinosaur theatre, butterfly zones, selfie points, seating plazas, party lawn and open gym, were added.

