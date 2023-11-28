Home States Andhra Pradesh

Skill Development Corporation scam case: SC issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu on AP govt's plea

The court relaxed the TDP leader's bail condition and allowed him to participate in public rallies, however, it said Naidu would not  make public statements or speak to the media about the case 

Published: 28th November 2023 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Express)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and sought his response on a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging a High Court order granting him regular bail in the skill development corporation scam case.

The court also relaxed the former chief minister’s bail conditions and allowed him to participate in public rallies and meetings till December 8, the next date for hearing the case. While issuing the notice, a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma said, “Issue notice. Returnable on December 8. The conditions imposed in the bail order shall be continued, except participation in public rallies and meetings.”

Earlier, the High Court had converted Naidu’s four-week interim medical bail into absolute bail and ordered his release on regular bail, considering his age, ailments, non-flight risk and other reasons.It had said that the interim bail conditions such as refraining from making any public comments related to the scam case or organising or participating in public rallies and meetings will continue to be in force till November 28 and will be relaxed from November 29.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Naidu’s counsel argued that officers of the investigation department (APCID) are continuing to make public statements with reference to issues that are pending before the top court. “If there has to be a restraint, it ought to apply to both sides,” he contended. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi vehemently objected and said, “Restraint applies to an accused, it can’t apply to the government.”

After the HC granted bail to Naidu, the State government moved the Supreme Court and sought directions for setting aside the verdict. The State government submitted to the apex court that the accused (Naidu) is an ‘influential person’ and has helped two of his key associates (including a government servant) to flee the country.“The accused is therefore clearly obstructing the conduct of the investigation and, therefore, ought not to be granted bail,” the Special Leave Petition (SLP) read.

READ MORE | Chandrababu Naidu gets bail in AP Skill Development case, State govt to move SC

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp