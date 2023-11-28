Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief to visit Tirumala hill shrine on November 30

Published: 28th November 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Is TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu preparing the ground to keep himself busy with the party activities from the first week of December? Though there is clarity on Naidu’s visit to Tirumala on November 30 to have Darshan of Lord Venkateswara on the next day, the suspense continues over his next move.

Confirming that Naidu is going to Tirumala, TDP sources said they are unaware of the next schedule of the party supremo. Contrary to the buzz that Naidu will land in Vijayawada from Tirupati and proceed to the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri to review the party activities, the sources revealed that apart from Tirumala, he will also visit the temples of Kanaka Durga, Simhachalam and Srisailam and resume his party activities later.

In fact, Naidu had planned to visit Tirumala on the next day of his release from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on interim bail on medical grounds on October 31 in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case. However, adhering to the bail conditions, he went to Hyderabad and underwent medical treatment for his health problems.  

Later, the TDP supremo got regular bail in the APSSDC case, and the AP High Court allowed him to take up all his activities. Meanwhile, the TDP chief went to Delhi on Monday to attend the marriage reception of Supreme Court senior advocate Sidharth Luthra’s son. 

N Chandrababu Naidu Tirumala

