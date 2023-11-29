Andhra CM to inaugurate, launch 21 MSMEs on November 29

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony of 21 MSME projects worth Rs 286 crore in the State on Wednesday. They include 17 infrastructure development projects and four flatted factory complexes spread across 18 districts.

AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Pravin Kumar on Tuesday said the 21 MSME projects are expected to attract Rs 1,782 crore investments, besides generating employment for 18,034 people.

The projects are being taken up by the State government with financial assistance from the Centre under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP). The projects will help promote agro and food processing, textiles, chemicals and petrochemicals, automobile, plastic, furniture and services sectors in 18 districts, covering 21 towns. Speaking on the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremony of industrial units, Pravin Kumar said the APIIC is striving to promote rapid growth of the MSME sector.

Under the State Business Reform Action Plan, the APIIC has laid emphasis on the development of plug-and-play infrastructure in the land earmarked for industrial purposes and industrial parks. The APIIC has so far developed 11 projects worth Rs 84 crore under the MSE-CDP.

The effective implementation of the MSE-CDP has helped enhance the competitiveness and resilience of the MSME sector in the State. In AP, there are 6.58 lakh registered MSME units as of November 2023, and 2 lakh registered MSMEs have generated employment for 12.62 lakh people during 2019-2023, he said.

