AP: Stranger approaches 64-year-old document writer, offers bananas, then pulls out a gun and shoots him dead

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 64-year-old document writer was shot dead by an unidentified man at his residence in Pullelapadu village, two km from Nallajerla town and 40 km from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The assailant fired two rounds, resulting in the victim’s immediate death.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Katragadda Prabhakar, also used to lend money and settle civil matters. East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh told TNIE that an unidentified man went to Prabhakar’s house on the pretext of discussing financial matters. On seeing the stranger, Prabhakar’s wife Savitri went into another room.

“The stranger offered bananas to Prabhakar. When the document writer was taking the fruits, the assailant took out a revolver and shot at him,” the SP explained, adding that two bullets pierced through Prabhakar’s heart. The body will be shifted to Kovvur government hospital for postmortem, he said. The miscreant reportedly parked his car near the water tank in the village and walked to Prabhakar’s house. Police suspect that two more persons were waiting in the car.

The probe team reached the village to collect technical evidence such as fingerprints. Sniffer dogs would be pressed into service on Wednesday to track the assailant’s movement. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage in the vicinity to track the car used by the assailants.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 64-year-old document writer was shot dead by an unidentified man at his residence in Pullelapadu village, two km from Nallajerla town and 40 km from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The assailant fired two rounds, resulting in the victim’s immediate death. According to police, the deceased, identified as Katragadda Prabhakar, also used to lend money and settle civil matters. East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh told TNIE that an unidentified man went to Prabhakar’s house on the pretext of discussing financial matters. On seeing the stranger, Prabhakar’s wife Savitri went into another room. “The stranger offered bananas to Prabhakar. When the document writer was taking the fruits, the assailant took out a revolver and shot at him,” the SP explained, adding that two bullets pierced through Prabhakar’s heart. The body will be shifted to Kovvur government hospital for postmortem, he said. The miscreant reportedly parked his car near the water tank in the village and walked to Prabhakar’s house. Police suspect that two more persons were waiting in the car.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The probe team reached the village to collect technical evidence such as fingerprints. Sniffer dogs would be pressed into service on Wednesday to track the assailant’s movement. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage in the vicinity to track the car used by the assailants. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp