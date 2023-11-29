Andhra CM’s reforms ushered in development: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the construction work of Bhogapuram airport is underway with an investment of Rs 4,700 crore. “The development of Bhogapuram is expected to mirror the progress seen in Shamshabad, where the international greenfield airport was constructed in Telangana. This initiative is expected to generate employment for about 50,000 people,’’ he said.

Addressing a gathering at Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district as part of YSRC Samajhika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, he lauded CM Jagan’s governance, characterised by revolutionary decisions and a commitment to usher in positive transformation and growth.

Participating in the bus yatra in Kaikaluru constituency, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said, “Under Naidu’s administration, there were distinct colonies for SCs and STs, leading to social disparity and untouchability, whereas under Jagan’s governance, the government has come up with an unbiased approach, ensuring inclusive living for all people in Jagananna Colonies.”

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh contended that BCs, SCs, STs and minorities should acknowledge Jagan’s commitment to social justice.MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao hailed Jagan for providing a record number of 15,000 house sites to the homeless poor in his Assembly constituency.

