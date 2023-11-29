Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM’s reforms ushered in development: Minister

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh contended that BCs, SCs, STs and minorities should acknowledge Jagan’s commitment to social justice.

Published: 29th November 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

jagan

A large number of people took part in the YSRC Bus Yatra at Nellimarla I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the construction work of Bhogapuram airport is underway with an investment of Rs 4,700 crore. “The development of Bhogapuram is expected to mirror the progress seen in Shamshabad, where the international greenfield airport was constructed in Telangana. This initiative is expected to generate employment for about 50,000 people,’’ he said.

Addressing a gathering at Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district as part of YSRC Samajhika Sadhikara Bus Yatra, he lauded CM Jagan’s governance, characterised by revolutionary decisions and a commitment to usher in positive transformation and growth.

Participating in the bus yatra in Kaikaluru constituency, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said, “Under Naidu’s administration, there were distinct colonies for SCs and STs, leading to social disparity and untouchability, whereas under Jagan’s governance, the government has come up with an unbiased approach, ensuring inclusive living for all people in Jagananna Colonies.”

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh contended that BCs, SCs, STs and minorities should acknowledge Jagan’s commitment to social justice.MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao hailed Jagan for providing a record number of 15,000 house sites to the homeless poor in his Assembly constituency.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gudivada Amarnath Andhra CM’s reforms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp