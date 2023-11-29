Home States Andhra Pradesh

SRM-Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor receives Bhaskar Award

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Shailesh Naik, Director-National Remote Sensing Centre & President of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing Dr Prakash Chauhan conferred the award

Published: 29th November 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Manoj K Arora

Prof Manoj K Arora receiving the prestigious Bhaskar Award,

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof Manoj K Arora, has received the prestigious Bhaskar Award, the highest honour bestowed by the Indian Society of Remote Sensing.

This distinguished accolade, comprising a medal, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, was presented to Prof Arora during the ISG-ISRS Annual Convention & National Symposium, themed ‘GeoDiscover: Unravelling India’s Spatial Frontier,’ held in Pune on Tuesday.

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Shailesh Naik and Director-National Remote Sensing Centre & President of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing Dr Prakash Chauhan conferred the award.

Regarding this, Prof Arora stated, “I am thrilled to receive the coveted Bhaskar Award and to be in the league of great fellow Bhaskar Awardees who have contributed immensely to the Indian Space Programme. I dedicate this award to my teachers, mentors, and students.” The recognition was granted in acknowledgement of Prof Arora’s exceptional contributions in the fields of Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing, Land Cover Mapping, Earth Sciences, and Civil Engineering applications.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SRM University-AP Prof Manoj K Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp