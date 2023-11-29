SRM-Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor receives Bhaskar Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof Manoj K Arora, has received the prestigious Bhaskar Award, the highest honour bestowed by the Indian Society of Remote Sensing.

This distinguished accolade, comprising a medal, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, was presented to Prof Arora during the ISG-ISRS Annual Convention & National Symposium, themed ‘GeoDiscover: Unravelling India’s Spatial Frontier,’ held in Pune on Tuesday.

Former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr Shailesh Naik and Director-National Remote Sensing Centre & President of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing Dr Prakash Chauhan conferred the award.

Regarding this, Prof Arora stated, “I am thrilled to receive the coveted Bhaskar Award and to be in the league of great fellow Bhaskar Awardees who have contributed immensely to the Indian Space Programme. I dedicate this award to my teachers, mentors, and students.” The recognition was granted in acknowledgement of Prof Arora’s exceptional contributions in the fields of Remote Sensing, Digital Image Processing, Land Cover Mapping, Earth Sciences, and Civil Engineering applications.

