Close shave for 50 kids as bus catches fire in AP village
VIJAYAWADA: As many as 50 children had a narrow escape after the school bus they were travelling in caught fire, reportedly due to a short circuit in the battery chamber. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
The incident took place around 9 am at Balusupadu village under Jaggayyapet police station limits.
As soon as the driver noticed smoke emanating from the battery chamber, he stopped the bus and evacuated the students. The fire was doused with the help of fire tenders.