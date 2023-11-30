Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, IMD issues rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh

On Dec 4 and 5, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, YSR, Annamamya, Nandyal, NTR, Eluru, Godavari, ASR, and Anakapalle

Published: 30th November 2023

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy rainfall in both coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh from December 2 to 5 due to a developing cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

As of 8:30 am on Wednesday, the low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, evolving into a well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea.

The IMD predicts it will intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 30 and progress northwestward, gradually intensifying into a cyclonic storm by December 2.

IMD-Amaravati officials forecast heavy rainfall on December 2 and 3 in isolated places across Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR, and Annamayya districts.

On December 4 and 5, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, YSR, Annamamya, Nandyal, NTR, Eluru, Godavari, ASR, and Anakapalle districts.

APSDMA managing director Dr BR Ambedkar cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea until December 5.

The agriculture department has been advised to encourage farmers to protect their crops in anticipation of heavy rains.

Light to moderate rain is expected in one or two places in the north coastal districts and a few places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Thursday and Friday.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall occurred in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts.

