Facelift for Guntur roads and bridges with Rs 1,045 crore

Officials plan to initiate tender process to begin project works

Published: 30th November 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the State government decided to develop roads and bridges in rural areas, Rs 1,045 crore was allocated for the project. Around 14 roads and 10 bridges will get a facelift soon in the erstwhile Guntur district.

The Government Order (GO) allocates Rs 576.15 crore for constructing 115 roads and Rs 469.29 crore for 72 bridges.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department focuses on vital connecting roads, allocating Rs 166.8 crore, with Rs 76.07 crore for road construction, Rs 83.49 crore for bridges, and Rs 7.24 crore for maintenance.

The road construction projects include the 7.27 km Tenali to Chendolu road in Amruthaluru mandal with Rs 6.25 crore, a 7.33 km stretch from Kamma Kalyan Mandapam to Perali under Bapatla NH 216 limits with Rs 4.78 crore, a 7.89 km road from Dachepalli Agraharam to Chenaiahapalem with Rs 9.28 crore, and a 4.20 km road in Duggirala with Rs 3.65 crore.

Additionally, major roads in Krosuru, Nizampatnam, Konapalem, Pedakakani, Piduguralla, Pittalavanipalem, Ponnur, Chunduru, Vattichekuru, and Vemuru are slated for development.

Further initiatives encompass the development and renovation of various bridges, including one over Nallamada drain in Bapatla with a sum of Rs 14.10 crore.

Allocation for bridge construction includes Rs 2.75 crore in Dachepalli, Rs 2.30 crore in Duggirala, Rs 2.98 crore in Kakumanu, Rs 4.19 crore in Kollipara-Repalle main canal, Rs 6.40 crore in Nizampatnam, Rs 15.83 crore in Nuzendla, Rs 9.13 crore for a bridge on Tungabhadra drain in PV Palem, Rs 5.66 crore in Rajupalem, and Rs 20.15 crore in Vinukonda limits.

Officials plan to initiate the tender process promptly, aiming for an expeditious start to construction works.

The comprehensive approach underscores the State government’s commitment to enhancing rural connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

