FibreNet scam case: SC defers hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's plea till December 12

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of TDP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case to December 12.

The Apex Court bench, meanwhile, extended the interim protection from arrest to the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) Chief, Mr Naidu, till December 12, when the matter would once again come up for hearing before the Apex Court.

It is significant to note that Naidu has already secured regular bail in another case; Skill development scam.

Naidu was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Rs 371 crore state skill development corporation scam on September 9.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and also comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi today deferred the anticipatory bail application of Naidu to December 12.

The Court adjourned the matter after noting that the verdict in another petition filed by Naidu seeking quashing of the FIR (First Information Report) in the Rs 371 crore skill development scam case is likely to be delivered soon.

During the hearing today, senior lawyer, Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Naidu, said the initial arrangement against his arrest by the state police should continue.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, also assured the Top court that the arrangement will continue.

Andhra Pradesh government's petition in the top court said that the alleged crime against Naidu relates to a project involving the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Siemens Industry Software (India) Pvt. Ltd and DesignTech India Private Limited for the establishment of SIEMENS centers of excellence and skill development in six clusters in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu has been accused of expedited incorporation of the APSSDC by overruling objections that it required Cabinet approval.

It is alleged by the present AP Govt that Naidu allegedly created some appointments in the APSSDC to “facilitate the scam”.

Naidu, it is alleged by the state govt, also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Siemens and DesignTech without any tender process.

He also expedited the release of funds for the project “before any work was done, even overruling the objections of senior officers such as the Finance Secretary”, the state govt alleged in the petition filed before the Top court.

