HC’s no to plea to stay Andhra University V-C appointment

The bench sought to know from the counsel representing AU whether Prasad Reddy is being appointed as V-C again. The counsel sought time to place the details.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court refused to stay the appointment process of Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the BC, SC, ST and Minority Alumni Association seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities committed by former Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

Petitioners’ counsel Pitchaiah informed the court that Prasad Reddy had made several appointments without issuing any notification and violating the rules.

The petitioners said they submitted a representation on the irregularities committed by the former V-C to the Chancellor on November 1.

The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao asked the counsel as to how they could file a PIL on November 10 itself when a complaint was lodged with the Chancellor on November 1.

The bench felt that some time needs to be given for the Chancellor to respond on the complaint.

When Pitchaiah prayed for interim orders stalling the appointment of V-C, the bench refused to give any orders and posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

