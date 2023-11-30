Jagan determined to ensure BCs achieve real empowerment: YSRC's Sajjala Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to see BCs not just limited to quota, but take up the mantle of leadership.

Participating in a meeting on ‘BCs Unity - Comprehensive Development’ organised by BC Welfare JAC founder Angirekula Adiseshu in Vijayawada on Wednesday, the YSRC leader said Jagan’s commitment to political empowerment of BCs was evident from the fact that 11 of his Cabinet colleagues belong to BCs and four YSRC Rajya Sabha members are also BCs.

“It is only Jagan, who is brave enough to ask the people to vote for him, if they are satisfied with his governance and benefited from his welfare measures. Such a transparent administration and attitude is unprecedented,” Sajjala observed.

Asserting that the YSRC is ready for elections anytime, he said the people of the State have only top options before them --- Jagan, who fulfilled all his election promises, and has welfare of BC, SC, ST and minority communities as his top priority or TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who cheated the people of the State for 14 years as the Chief Minister, and did not implement a single noteworthy programme beneficial to the people.

He dismissed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan as a non-entity, not worth to comment on him. The State Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections would be held simultaneously, he said.

Sajjala reiterated that the YSRC wants and strives to make the BCs self-reliant and rise to a level where they can compete with upper castes in every aspect.

Throughout his speech, Sajjala was highly critical of the TDP chief and elaborated on various welfare measures of the YSRC government.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and others also spoke at the meeting.

