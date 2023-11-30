PIL on YSRC campaign ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’: Andhra HC refuses to issue stay

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to issue an interim stay order preventing officials from participating in the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme and spending taxpayers’ money on it.

K Venkaiah, a journalist, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the court intervention to prevent the officials from participating in ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ and treating it as a government programme.

When the PIL came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, the court questioned the petitioner as to what was wrong with the government telling what it did to the people.

“Any government would do the same,” it observed.

The bench further observed that both the State and Central governments give advertisements on the front page of newspapers elaborating on what they did for the people and what new welfare programmes they have initiated.

In fact, even the courts bring out a booklet about public welfare programmes and tell the same to the people through the Legal Services Authorities, it said.

However, the court directed the government to file a counter with full details of the Why AP Needs Jagan programme and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

The Petitioner’s counsel contended that ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ is a party programme, which eulogises Jagan and the same was explained by YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishan Reddy in a press conference.

Later, the programme was made into a government one. The counsel informed that Rs 20 crore is being spent on the programme and volunteers are seen hoisting the ruling YSRC flag. This is being purely done with the ensuing elections in mind, he said.

Intervening at that time, the court sought to know what was wrong with the programme and evidence of the volunteers’ hoisting the YSRC flags. When the petitioner’s counsel cited media reports, the court made it clear that it would not take them into consideration.

When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the court had taken cognizance of media reports and registered cases suo motu, the court said the Supreme Court directed not to take media reports into consideration during a hearing.

When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the civil service rules prohibit officials from attending programmes like ‘Why AP needs Jagan’, the court said those rules are only applicable to IAS officers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday refused to issue an interim stay order preventing officials from participating in the ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ programme and spending taxpayers’ money on it. K Venkaiah, a journalist, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the court intervention to prevent the officials from participating in ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ and treating it as a government programme. When the PIL came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, the court questioned the petitioner as to what was wrong with the government telling what it did to the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Any government would do the same,” it observed. The bench further observed that both the State and Central governments give advertisements on the front page of newspapers elaborating on what they did for the people and what new welfare programmes they have initiated. In fact, even the courts bring out a booklet about public welfare programmes and tell the same to the people through the Legal Services Authorities, it said. However, the court directed the government to file a counter with full details of the Why AP Needs Jagan programme and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. The Petitioner’s counsel contended that ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ is a party programme, which eulogises Jagan and the same was explained by YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishan Reddy in a press conference. Later, the programme was made into a government one. The counsel informed that Rs 20 crore is being spent on the programme and volunteers are seen hoisting the ruling YSRC flag. This is being purely done with the ensuing elections in mind, he said. Intervening at that time, the court sought to know what was wrong with the programme and evidence of the volunteers’ hoisting the YSRC flags. When the petitioner’s counsel cited media reports, the court made it clear that it would not take them into consideration. When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the court had taken cognizance of media reports and registered cases suo motu, the court said the Supreme Court directed not to take media reports into consideration during a hearing. When the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the civil service rules prohibit officials from attending programmes like ‘Why AP needs Jagan’, the court said those rules are only applicable to IAS officers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp