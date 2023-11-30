Pilgrim safety: Andhra HC seeks report from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to submit a report as to what measures are being initiated based on the recommendations of the expert committee headed by the Wildlife Institute of India for the safety of pilgrims from wild animals on the footpath to Tirumala.

Later, it adjourned the case hearing for two weeks.

At the same time, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of its orders to compensate the family of the girl, who died in a leopard attack on the pedestrian path.

It directed the TTD to compensate the family of the girl within one week.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy seeking the court directions to the TTD and the State government for constructing an iron fence along the Alipiri route.

PIL against Kottu dismissed

The AP High Court on Wednesday dismissed the PIL filed by TDP leader V Mallikarjuna Rao targeting Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, stating that it was politically motivated and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner.

Mallikarjuna Rao lodged a complaint with the officials against the tenders called for a Rs 7 crore new road from Ganesh Nagar in Tadepallegudem of West Godavari district to the National Highway.

Later, he filed a PIL in the High Court, stating that officials did not respond to his complaint.

