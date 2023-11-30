Remove bogus votes: YSRC to CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against duplicate votes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation of YSRC leaders, including ministers Jogi Ramesh and Meruga Nagarjuna, MLA Malladi Vishnu, and MLC L Appi Reddy, submitted a representation to CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena.

In the complaint, the YSRC stated that as per its preliminary analysis, there are thousands of duplicate votes in both States. “This has raised a concern about the accuracy and fairness of the electoral system, and we believe that it is imperative to investigate and address the bogus votes issue promptly,” the YSRC leaders said.

“There is also a possibility that after the completion of the Assembly elections in Telangana, some voters may choose to de-register in the neighbouring State, and subsequently make fresh enrolment in Andhra Pradesh. This can potentially undermine the integrity of the entire election process,’’ they felt.

The YSRC urged the Election Commission to monitor and address the bogus vote issue by taking measures to prevent strategic de-registration and re-enrolment.

“The Election Commission of India should conduct a thorough examination of voter registration data, cross-referencing it between AP and Telangana, to identify and remove duplicate votes from the rolls,” the YSRC stressed.

As per Section 17 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950, no person is entitled to be registered in the electoral rolls in more than one constituency.

Producing screenshots of the electoral rolls where some voters were enrolled as voters in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the YSRC said such voter registration is illegal and null and void, and as per the procedure prescribed in the Act, such names in the voters’ list should be removed, the YSRC said.

The YSRC exuded confidence that the ECI will take appropriate measures to address their concerns and initiate steps to mitigate any potential challenges arising from strategic voter movements between the two States.

