TDP leaders complain to CEO about anomalies in electoral rolls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A TDP delegation, led by its State president K Atchannaidu, called on Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, and complained about irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Speaking after making a representation to the CEO, TDP leaders said they would complain to the Election Commission team, which is scheduled to visit the State soon, if the CEO does not act on the complaint lodged by the on the large scale irregularities in the electoral rolls.

The TDP leaders said they informed the CEO that the ruling YSRC was getting bogus votes enrolled after deleting the names of eligible voters from the rolls in a systematic manner. They said the CEO promised take action against those who resorted to malpractices in enrolment of voters.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is well aware of the fact that he will get defeated in the coming elections and thus he has resorted to commit irregularities in enrolment of voters,” the State TDP chief said.

Senior TDP leader Payyavula Keshav said the CEO gave them a clear assurance that action will be taken against any official, however, big he or she may be, if they are found indulging in irregularities in enrolment of voters.

The TDP also complained to the CEO on the secret poll surveys being conducted in the State, he added.

