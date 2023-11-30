Telangana assembly polls: AP cops on high alert in 6 border districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of assembly elections in the neighbouring Telangana state on Thursday, State police and State Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials intensified enforcement drives across 36 police stations and 19 SEB police stations located in six border districts of Andhra Pradesh. The border districts include, Eluru, NTR, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Palnadu, Kurnool and Nandyal.

During the intensified enforcement drives conducted across the State for the past one-and-half month soon after Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, the State police along with SEB formed special teams in all the six border districts to curb the transportation of illicit distilled (ID) liquor, non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), drugs, cash and other election related material.

The SEB officials seized liquor worth Rs 53 lakh, ganja worth Rs 92 lakh, 123 vehicles, Rs 75 lakh cash and 208 sarees worth Rs 58,460, reportedly meant for distribution. “The monetary value of the seized property is Rs 1.65 crore,” SEB officials told.

Of the total 26 districts, six districts in Andhra Pradesh share around 740 km border with Telangana. As many as 14 highways and three State highways also connect to the neighbouring Telugu states. Instructions were given to Collectors and SPs of bordering districts to be on high alert from November 27 to December 4.

Speaking to TNIE, ADGP Shanka Bratha Bagchi said a total of 40 checkposts have been set-up across the six border districts and taken as many as 3,553 persons into preventive custody, executed 445 non-bailable warrants (NBWs), got 272 arms deposited, conducted 623 Cordon and Search operations, conducted 133 border meetings with Telangana counterparts.

