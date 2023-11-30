Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension at Nagarjuna Sagar dam project as Andhra police sets up fencing

Telangana irrigation officials reportedly refused to release the water from the project to Andhra Pradesh following which a face-off took place between Andhra Pradesh police and Telangana police.

Published: 30th November 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tension at Nagarjuna Sagar dam project

1,200 police personnel have been deployed at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam following tensions. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam project after Palnadu police set up fencing at the 13th gate which is under AP police limits at midnight to prevent Telangana police from going to the other side of the dam.

According to officials, water is supposed to be released from the Nagarjuna Sagar dam project's right canal for drinking water purposes however Telangana irrigation officials reportedly refused to release the water from the project to Andhra Pradesh. Following this, AP irrigation officials sought the help of the Palnadu police.

Some reports claimed that the AP police allegedly barged into the dam spillway area and destroyed some CCTV cameras set up at the gate. The AP police officials have denied the allegations. Reportedly, the Telangana police could not deploy their personnel as they were engaged in election duties. Telangana is witnessing polling for the state Assembly elections today.

Speaking to TNIE, Gurzala DSP Pallapuraju said that they went to the site of the dam only after receiving a report from irrigation officials. In order to prevent any untoward incidents amid the ongoing flare-up, over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed at the dam, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Revanth Reddy alleged that the “drama is being unveiled by Bharat Rashtra Samithi due to a fear of defeat in the elections and to make some last-minute gains”. 

(With additional inputs from Online Desk)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar dam Telangana police Andhra Pradesh Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp