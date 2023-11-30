Tension at Nagarjuna Sagar dam project as Andhra police sets up fencing

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam project after Palnadu police set up fencing at the 13th gate which is under AP police limits at midnight to prevent Telangana police from going to the other side of the dam.

According to officials, water is supposed to be released from the Nagarjuna Sagar dam project's right canal for drinking water purposes however Telangana irrigation officials reportedly refused to release the water from the project to Andhra Pradesh. Following this, AP irrigation officials sought the help of the Palnadu police.

Some reports claimed that the AP police allegedly barged into the dam spillway area and destroyed some CCTV cameras set up at the gate. The AP police officials have denied the allegations. Reportedly, the Telangana police could not deploy their personnel as they were engaged in election duties. Telangana is witnessing polling for the state Assembly elections today.

Speaking to TNIE, Gurzala DSP Pallapuraju said that they went to the site of the dam only after receiving a report from irrigation officials. In order to prevent any untoward incidents amid the ongoing flare-up, over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed at the dam, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Revanth Reddy alleged that the “drama is being unveiled by Bharat Rashtra Samithi due to a fear of defeat in the elections and to make some last-minute gains”.

(With additional inputs from Online Desk)

