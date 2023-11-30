Won’t stay construction on resorts in Rushikonda, says Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday refused to stay the ongoing construction and restoration works at the resorts on Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam. The court said it would issue orders only after the committee, constituted by the Central government, submits its report on the alleged Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) violations.

A bench of Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao heard the petitions filed by JSP corporator Murthy Yadav and TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna, alleging violations of CRZ norms and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (VMRDA) master plan in the construction of resorts on Rushikonda. YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had filed an implead petition in the matter.

Arguing for Murthy Yadav, senior counsel KS Murthy sought permission from the HC to present before the panel the violations that have taken place in the construction on Rushikonda. Refusing his request, the bench said the committee would work independently, verify the permissions given and check whether the construction activity was underway in the permitted area.The bench said it would take a decision on the matter after the committee submits its report posted hearing in the case to December 27.

