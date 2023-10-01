Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s ex-personal assistant P Srinivasa Rao suspended

Srinivas has been accused of playing a key role in the State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, in which the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested.

Published: 01st October 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 08:42 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assistant Secretary (Planning) P Srinivasa Rao, who was also the former personal assistant of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was placed under suspension on charges of violating rules. Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued an order to this effect on Saturday. As per the order, Srinivasa Rao violated Rule 3 (1) APCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 by disobeying the orders of higher authorities and will be under suspension in public interest until further orders.

Srinivas has been accused of playing a key role in the State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, in which the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested. The State government has alleged that Naidu’s former PA fled to the US to evade investigation in the case. He has also been mentioned in the Income Tax notice issued to the TDP chief over the alleged undisclosed income of Rs 118 crore.

The order further stated that the headquarters of Srinivas would be Velagapudi in the Guntur district and that he should not leave the headquarters without the prior permission of the undersigned. During the period of suspension, Srinivas will be paid subsistence allowance as admissible under Rule 53 of Fundamental Rules, the order read.

