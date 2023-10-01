Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s wife to observe fast on October 2

The TDP urged people to light candles after switching off lights in their houses and stay for five minutes on October 2 in support of the former CM.

Published: 01st October 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Bhuvaneswari speaks at a hunger strike camp of women at Seethanagaram in East Godavari district on Wednesday I Express

Nara Bhuvaneswari. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Political Action Committee (PAC) of TDP, which met at a function hall in Nandyal, where N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case, took a slew of decisions on Saturday.

Giving the details of the PAC meeting to the media, TDP State President K Atchannaidu said Nara Bhuvaneswari will stage a day-long hunger strike in Rajamahendravaram on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), resenting the ‘illegal’ arrest of her husband in the skill development scam. The TDP also urged the people to light candles after switching off lights in their houses and stay for five minutes on October 2 in support of the former CM.

Revealing that the TDP will extend its support to the fourth phase of Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra to be taken out by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency from October 1, he said the Joint Action Committee comprising members of both the TDP and JSP will be announced soon to wage a united fight against the YSRC regime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDPPACNara BhuvaneswariPolitical Action Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp