Naidu’s wife to observe fast on October 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Political Action Committee (PAC) of TDP, which met at a function hall in Nandyal, where N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case, took a slew of decisions on Saturday.

Giving the details of the PAC meeting to the media, TDP State President K Atchannaidu said Nara Bhuvaneswari will stage a day-long hunger strike in Rajamahendravaram on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), resenting the ‘illegal’ arrest of her husband in the skill development scam. The TDP also urged the people to light candles after switching off lights in their houses and stay for five minutes on October 2 in support of the former CM.

Revealing that the TDP will extend its support to the fourth phase of Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra to be taken out by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency from October 1, he said the Joint Action Committee comprising members of both the TDP and JSP will be announced soon to wage a united fight against the YSRC regime.

