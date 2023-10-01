Post bifurcation, all Naidu did was to indulge in scam after scam, says Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh and advised Brahmani, wife of Lokesh, to understand the facts before tweeting. Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, she said after the people of the State elected Naidu hoping for the rapid economic development of AP post-bifurcation, all he did was to indulge in scam after scam in the five-year term.

“He looted Rs 371 crore of taxpayers’ money in the guise of creating skill development opportunities for the youth to enable them to get better jobs. After he was put behind bars in the skill development scam with evidence, Naidu’s wife and daughter-in-law had shamelessly asked the people to support him by banging the plates,” she ridiculed.

Roja said, “Brahmani does not seem to understand the realities and know who the real psycho is. The biggest psychos are Balakrishna and Chandrababu Naidu. They had backstabbed TDP founder NTR and this fact is known to everyone in the State.”

