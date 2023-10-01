YSRC MP ridicules TDP ‘theatrics’ for support

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy lambasted the TDP for resorting to ‘theatrics’ by indulging in beating drums and blowing whistles in protest against the arrest of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati on Saturday, he said how could they be shameless to such an extent even after Naidu was sent to judicial remand for the skill development scam that took place during the previous TDP regime.

“They went to courts, but did not get relief as there is foolproof evidence against Naidu in the skill development scam. Who are this people want to mislead by beating drums, banging plates and blowing whistles?” he ridiculed.

Elaborating on how Naidu cheated youth by promising skill development and using the scheme to fill his own pockets, the YSRC MP said there was absolutely no welfare during the previous Telugu Desam regime.

Contrary to that, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has spent Rs 2.34 lakh crore on several welfare measures benefiting all sections of society in the last four-and-a half years. “The TDP protest has revealed its disregard for the judicial system. By beating dreams, they are mocking the law and police. They should be called anti-social elements,” he observed.

“TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has been on the run from the law for the past two weeks. If they claim they are innocent, better beat the drums in front of the Enforcement Directorate office. If they are innocent, why they made a beeline for Rashtrapati Bhavan, PMO and Finance Minister’s Office. If they have support, they should have asked all those who supported them online to come and beat the gongs,” he dared. Pointing out the I-T notices served on Naidu regarding Rs 118 crore undisclosed income, he said, “The drums should have been beaten in font of the Finance Department.”

