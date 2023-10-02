AP farmers cheer as turmeric board to be a reality soon

G Janardhana Rao and S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/KADAPA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the formation of a National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad of neighbouring Telangana district, a poll promise made ahead of the elections, has evoked good response from the farmers in the State.

PM Modi made the announcement during a public meeting in Mahbubnagar, Telangana on Sunday. It may be noted that turmeric is grown widely in Rayalaseema districts and agency areas of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The formation of a turmeric board has been a long pending demand for several decades.

Though the announcement was made keeping Telangana elections in mind, Rythu sangham leaders said the board will be beneficial to a large number of turmeric growers. Of the 80 per cent turmeric produced in India, Andhra Pradesh accounts for 40 per cent. In Kadapa district, turmeric is grown in 5,000 acres in Porumamilla, Siddhavatam, Mydukuru, Pendlimarti, Jammalamadugu and other mandals. Turmeric farmers spend somewhere between `60,000 and `1 lakh.

However, they continue to be at the receiving hand due to fluctuating market conditions. This year, turmeric traded at `6,850 per quintal compared to `4,600 per quintal in the beginning of the season. In the open market, the prices of finger turmeric was `10,025 per quintal and bulb turmeric `10,000 per quintal.

The turmeric board will help in regulating the prices. It will ensure the spice is sold at a uniform price across the country. Farmers will benefit due to availability of quality seed, warehouse etc. In fact, Mydukuru turmeric variety will get global recognition.

Kadapa CPI leader G Chandra hailed the decision to set up the board. “However, it should not be an election stunt and steps should be taken to implement it,” he said.BJP senior leader BP Pratap Reddy welcomed the decision stating that the state government should take measures for the development of turmeric in Mydukuru and other places in the State.

Speaking to TNIE, GCC managing director G Suresh Kumar stated the decision to set up turmeric board is a welcome move. There has been long pending demand for a board from turmeric farmers. He said though there is no MSP for turmeric, GCC has been purchasing it from tribal farmers ensuring remunerative price. The board will ensure MSP and also marketing the turmeric, he said.“Prices of turmeric have gone up due to depleting turmeric supply from north east,” he further added.

