AP government's energy efficiency approach wins global acclaim

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Pedalandariki Illu scheme, which is part of ‘Navaratnalu’ of the Andhra Pradesh government, has received international acclaim for its steadfast dedication to the cause of energy efficiency. The Housing Department, in collaboration with the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has taken measures to facilitate provision of energy-efficient star-rated appliances to beneficiaries, promising improved living standards and substantial energy resource conservation.

Jonathan Demenge, Energy Head of Cooperation and Counsellor at the Embassy of Switzerland Government in Delhi, in a communication to A Chandrasekhar Reddy, Advisor of EESL for Business Development and Government Affairs in South India and Union Territories, has expressed profound admiration for the EESL’s and AP government’s impressive implementation of the energy efficiency project in the housing scheme.

He emphasised the urgent need to raise public awareness about energy conservation and greenhouse gas emissions reduction, underlining the substantial impact and such initiatives could make in addressing climate change effectively. Demenge’s praise has underscored the global significance of AP’s initiative, positioning it as a potential model for energy efficiency programmes.

He also commended Special Chief Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain and EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor for their efforts to introduce energy efficiency measures in the housing schemes, expressing hope that others will follow suit, creating energy-efficient housing schemes beneficial for both the general public and the environment.

