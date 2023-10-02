Are you ready for judicial inquiry into illegal assets? Perni Nani dares Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has asked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu whether he is ready for an inquiry by a sitting judge into his illegal assets.

Speaking to reporters at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli on Sunday, Nani observed, “Naidu would have to spend his entire life in prison, if an inquiry is initiated into his scams. Now, the former Chief Minister is surviving on court stays in the cases registered against him.”

Nani recalled that when Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham staged a protest demanding reservation for the community, similar to the one organised by the TDP on Saturday, he was ridiculed and insulted.

“People joined Mudragada’s protest of beating utensils wholeheartedly then. Now, there is no such sympathy for Naidu as he was involved in skill development scam. Why the judiciary is not coming to the rescue Naidu, if the cases registered against him are illegal?” Nani asked.

He asserted that the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh strongly believe that the cases registered against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are false and that is why he was elected. “Each and every case foisted against Jagan will certainly be dismissed and he will come out clean,” he averred.

Pointing out Lokesh’s stay in Delhi for the past few weeks, while his father is lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Perni asked, “Are you a legal expert to hold consultations with lawyers? You can’t even read a GO copy properly and you want to give advice to legal experts in Naidu’s case.”On Lokesh terming APCID notice a love letter, Nani ridiculed the TDP general secretary.

Reacting to condemnation of Naidu’s arrest by Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Nani said Harish Rao is the nephew of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, while Naidu is the son-in-law of former CM NT Rama Rao. “What happened to NTR may happen to KCR also,’’ Nani quipped, hastening to add that unlike NTR, who was innocent, KCR would not allow it.

