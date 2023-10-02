Arogya Suraksha covers 1.45L patients on Day 1 in AP

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) programme, a novel comprehensive healthcare initiative, which is a first-of-its-kind in the country, has won the appreciation of rural people in the State. As part of the 5th phase, a record number of 1,45,611 people were treated by specialist doctors at 628 medical camps organised across the State on the first day.

Arogya Suraksha is being implemented by the government to identify the health issues of every household, and provide free diagnostic services at the doorstep and specialist doctor services in health camps. The provision of free medicines and free spectacles under the programme was officially launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

As part of its aim to provide quality healthcare free of cost to the people under Arogya Suraksha, the government is reaching out to every family to identify health issues. Arogya Suraksha health camps are scheduled for 45 days across the State. The programme will cover 1.67 crore families. As many as 10,574 free Aarogya Suraksha camps will be conducted across the State in 45 days, involving 5,000 doctors with 14 types of diagnostic kits and 172 types of medicines.

On Saturday, 1,45,611 patients were treated at 620 camps with an average of 235 patients and OPs at each camp. Of the total, 63,257 were men and 82,354 women. Out of the total 1,45,611 patients, 5,809 were referred to Aarogyasri network hospitals. Meanwhile, 24,578 drugs were distributed free of cost to patients. The highest number of 11,137 patients with an average of 348, visited 32 health camps arranged in Chittoor district, followed by 8,206 patients, who visited 26 camps in Nandyal. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest number of patients at medical camps, followed by Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Speaking on Arogya Suraksha, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said, “The programme, a brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, should be utilised by every household in the State.”

