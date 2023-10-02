Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dasara launch likely for Vizag-Varanasi Express

In view of public demand, the BJP MP had approached the Union railway minister and even raised the issue of sanctioning a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in Parliament.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed Visakhapatnam-Varanasi Express is likely to be introduced from Dasara, BJP  Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao announced on Sunday. GVL, who is also zonal railway users’ committee member, pointed out that he had urged Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce the train before Dasara on October 15 or 22.An official notification will be issued in this regard in a couple of days, he said.

It may be recalled that railway authorities had proposed to extend the services of Sambalpur-Banaras train to Visakhapatnam (18311/12). The demand from a direct train between Vizag and Varanasi has been a long-pending one as a number of pilgrims and nearly one lakh natives of Purvanchal settled in the Steel City travel to the spiritual capital of the country.

GVL recalled that a special train was operated from Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada and Tirupati to Varanasi before the commencement of Ganga Pushkaralu following his request. In view of public demand, the BJP MP had approached the Union railway minister and even raised the issue of sanctioning a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in Parliament. Now, the demand for the direct train has materialised, he said.

Improved connectivity

The train is expected to enhance connectivity between Sambalpur and Vizag, further benefitting people of Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi in Odisha

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam-Varanasi Express Dasara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp