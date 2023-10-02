Dasara launch likely for Vizag-Varanasi Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The proposed Visakhapatnam-Varanasi Express is likely to be introduced from Dasara, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao announced on Sunday. GVL, who is also zonal railway users’ committee member, pointed out that he had urged Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce the train before Dasara on October 15 or 22.An official notification will be issued in this regard in a couple of days, he said.

It may be recalled that railway authorities had proposed to extend the services of Sambalpur-Banaras train to Visakhapatnam (18311/12). The demand from a direct train between Vizag and Varanasi has been a long-pending one as a number of pilgrims and nearly one lakh natives of Purvanchal settled in the Steel City travel to the spiritual capital of the country.

GVL recalled that a special train was operated from Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada and Tirupati to Varanasi before the commencement of Ganga Pushkaralu following his request. In view of public demand, the BJP MP had approached the Union railway minister and even raised the issue of sanctioning a direct train from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi in Parliament. Now, the demand for the direct train has materialised, he said.

Improved connectivity

The train is expected to enhance connectivity between Sambalpur and Vizag, further benefitting people of Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi in Odisha

