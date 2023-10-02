Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fire mishap at procession: Four children hurt, 4 cops suspended in Andhra's Kadapa

According to reports, a group of people organised Ganesh immersion procession in Nadivuru and engaged Sri Uma Maheswari event organisers to perform cultural events during the procession.

Published: 02nd October 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Four injured in a fire mishap during a Ganesh idol procession in KadapaI Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as four children suffered burn injuries during a mishap at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Yerraguntla in Kadapa district on Sunday. The organisers engaged a dance troupe from Hyderabad who performed on the famous ‘Kantara’ song, Varaha Roopam. The dance troupe recklessly handled the petrol tins, which led to a sudden burst of flames, leading to commotion. Even as people ran helter-skelter, four children suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital.

According to reports, a group of people organised Ganesh immersion procession in Nadivuru and engaged Sri Uma Maheswari event organisers to perform cultural events during the procession. The organisers poured petrol in the shape of a circle and made two dancers dance in it.

However, the flames erupted accidentally and people ran away from the spot. Local residents shifted the injured to government hospital in Proddutur town. They blamed the negligence of police for giving permissions for such events in the town.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal suspended four police personnel and also issued charge memo against the CI and SIs. After preliminary enquiry, two head constables, a constable and a home guard were placed under suspension while Eswaraiah, the circle inspector of Errakuntla police station and two SIs P Praveen Kumar and H Krishnamraju Naik were issued charge memos.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh immersion burn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp