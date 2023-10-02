Fire mishap at procession: Four children hurt, 4 cops suspended in Andhra's Kadapa

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as four children suffered burn injuries during a mishap at a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Yerraguntla in Kadapa district on Sunday. The organisers engaged a dance troupe from Hyderabad who performed on the famous ‘Kantara’ song, Varaha Roopam. The dance troupe recklessly handled the petrol tins, which led to a sudden burst of flames, leading to commotion. Even as people ran helter-skelter, four children suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital.

According to reports, a group of people organised Ganesh immersion procession in Nadivuru and engaged Sri Uma Maheswari event organisers to perform cultural events during the procession. The organisers poured petrol in the shape of a circle and made two dancers dance in it.

However, the flames erupted accidentally and people ran away from the spot. Local residents shifted the injured to government hospital in Proddutur town. They blamed the negligence of police for giving permissions for such events in the town.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Kadapa SP Siddharth Kaushal suspended four police personnel and also issued charge memo against the CI and SIs. After preliminary enquiry, two head constables, a constable and a home guard were placed under suspension while Eswaraiah, the circle inspector of Errakuntla police station and two SIs P Praveen Kumar and H Krishnamraju Naik were issued charge memos.

