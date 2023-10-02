JSP-TDP are Pandavas in Kurukshetra war: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be defeated in the 2024 elections, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said he was certain that the JSP-TDP alliance will come to power. The actor-politician was addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Sunday as he launched the fourth phase of his Vaarahi Yatra.

This is the first time the JSP chief took part in a programme after he met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail and announced that he would fight the 2024 elections in alliance with the yellow party. He had hoped that the JSP’s ally, BJP would also come on board to join hands with the TDP.

Agreeing with Jagan’s comparison of the Assembly polls with the Kurukshetra war, Pawan likened the YSRC to the Kauravas and the JSP-TDP combine to the Pandavas. Elaborating on tie-up with the TDP, he reiterated that the JSP’s ultimate goal is to dethrone the ruling party and that it can be done only if a split in the anti-YSRC vote is avoided.

“Bidding adieu to Jagan and welcoming the JSP-TDP combine is necessary for the future of the State and its people,” he averred. Interestingly, after his alliance announcement, Pawan had maintained that he would not exit the NDA. However, during his rally, he remarked that he cannot be a fence-sitter and has to make

a choice in the larger interest of the State.

Indicating that the JSP might not win just with the support of the BJP, he said, “If I go alone or with the BJP, I may get votes, but how many? It might not be enough to come to power. I don’t want to take any chances. The JSP and TDP will go together in 2024 and form the government for the larger interest of the people.”

Speaking on the alliance, the 52-year-old said, “I had differences with Naidu earlier, but they were on policy matters like the size of the capital and the special category status for the State. There was nothing personal. I strongly believe that we might not have differences this time.”

Thanking Naidu, Lokesh and Balakrishna for their support, Pawan hoped that the TDP chief would come out of jail with a clean chit and urged the people to support them. Mocking Jagan’s target to bag all 175 seats in the State, the JSP chief said, “Forget 175, the YSRC might not win even 15 seats.”

Drawing parallels between the Chief Minister and Hitler, he alleged, “Jagan is giving false assurances to the people about winning the polls the way Hitler did during World War-II while sitting in a war bunker.”Taking potshots at the YSRC’s poll symbol, Pawan said, “Power tariffs are soaring for switching on the ‘fan’ (YSRC symbol).”Further, he termed the symbols of JSP (glass) and TDP (cycle) real and practical.

“Believe in us,” he said referring to the youth waiting for the District Selection Committee (DSC).

Accusing the YSRC government of misleading the people, Pawan said as per the Gross Enrolment Ratio Survey carried out by the government through their village/ward volunteers, it has been found that 3,17,259 families have migrated from the State, especially from Kurnool and East Godavari districts.

“As many as 3.88 lakh children dropped out of government schools and 62,754 children in 5-18 age group have died over past four years,” he pointed out and demanded the Jagan government to release a white paper on the issue.

Charging the ruling YSRC government of oppressing people for confronting the government or expressing their opinion, the JSP chief said there is speculation that he might be arrested for his comments on volunteers.“You are welcome to arrest me, Jagan. But the fact are facts,” Pawan Kalyan said.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be defeated in the 2024 elections, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said he was certain that the JSP-TDP alliance will come to power. The actor-politician was addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Sunday as he launched the fourth phase of his Vaarahi Yatra. This is the first time the JSP chief took part in a programme after he met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail and announced that he would fight the 2024 elections in alliance with the yellow party. He had hoped that the JSP’s ally, BJP would also come on board to join hands with the TDP. Agreeing with Jagan’s comparison of the Assembly polls with the Kurukshetra war, Pawan likened the YSRC to the Kauravas and the JSP-TDP combine to the Pandavas. Elaborating on tie-up with the TDP, he reiterated that the JSP’s ultimate goal is to dethrone the ruling party and that it can be done only if a split in the anti-YSRC vote is avoided.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Bidding adieu to Jagan and welcoming the JSP-TDP combine is necessary for the future of the State and its people,” he averred. Interestingly, after his alliance announcement, Pawan had maintained that he would not exit the NDA. However, during his rally, he remarked that he cannot be a fence-sitter and has to make a choice in the larger interest of the State. Indicating that the JSP might not win just with the support of the BJP, he said, “If I go alone or with the BJP, I may get votes, but how many? It might not be enough to come to power. I don’t want to take any chances. The JSP and TDP will go together in 2024 and form the government for the larger interest of the people.” Speaking on the alliance, the 52-year-old said, “I had differences with Naidu earlier, but they were on policy matters like the size of the capital and the special category status for the State. There was nothing personal. I strongly believe that we might not have differences this time.” Thanking Naidu, Lokesh and Balakrishna for their support, Pawan hoped that the TDP chief would come out of jail with a clean chit and urged the people to support them. Mocking Jagan’s target to bag all 175 seats in the State, the JSP chief said, “Forget 175, the YSRC might not win even 15 seats.” Drawing parallels between the Chief Minister and Hitler, he alleged, “Jagan is giving false assurances to the people about winning the polls the way Hitler did during World War-II while sitting in a war bunker.”Taking potshots at the YSRC’s poll symbol, Pawan said, “Power tariffs are soaring for switching on the ‘fan’ (YSRC symbol).”Further, he termed the symbols of JSP (glass) and TDP (cycle) real and practical. “Believe in us,” he said referring to the youth waiting for the District Selection Committee (DSC). Accusing the YSRC government of misleading the people, Pawan said as per the Gross Enrolment Ratio Survey carried out by the government through their village/ward volunteers, it has been found that 3,17,259 families have migrated from the State, especially from Kurnool and East Godavari districts. “As many as 3.88 lakh children dropped out of government schools and 62,754 children in 5-18 age group have died over past four years,” he pointed out and demanded the Jagan government to release a white paper on the issue. Charging the ruling YSRC government of oppressing people for confronting the government or expressing their opinion, the JSP chief said there is speculation that he might be arrested for his comments on volunteers.“You are welcome to arrest me, Jagan. But the fact are facts,” Pawan Kalyan said.