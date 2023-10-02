Jungle safari resumes in NSTR after 3-month hiatus

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: After a temporary three-month ban, jungle safari at the Nagarjuna Sagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in Nallamala forest has officially resumed from October 1. On the directions of tiger conservation experts and forest department authorities, the ban was imposed from July 1 to September 30 to facilitate favourable conditions for tiger breeding and enhance their population.

In the meantime, forest department officials have upgraded the facilities to attract a number of tourists to the ‘Nallamala-Jungle Safari’ eco-tourism project. The safari now offers Pagoda-inspired guest rooms, AI augmented wildlife museum at the beginning of the tour near ‘Thummala Bayalu’ and a gypsy ride across the forest. Arrangements have been made to facilitate sightings of the scenic beauty of the Nallamala forest as well as that of the big cats and a large number wildlife species.

Officials have also made foolproof arrangements for people to offer prayers at the temple of ‘Goddess Ishta Kameswari’ temple, situated in the deep forest. Spread along the Eastern Ghats across 3,568 sq.km in six districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Nallamala forest is home to a number of wild species such as tigers, leopards, bears, wild boars, wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, foxes, bisons, sambar deers, spotted deers, peacocks, Indian gazelles (chinkara), pangolins and several other species of reptiles and birds.

ONGOLE: After a temporary three-month ban, jungle safari at the Nagarjuna Sagar- Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in Nallamala forest has officially resumed from October 1. On the directions of tiger conservation experts and forest department authorities, the ban was imposed from July 1 to September 30 to facilitate favourable conditions for tiger breeding and enhance their population. In the meantime, forest department officials have upgraded the facilities to attract a number of tourists to the ‘Nallamala-Jungle Safari’ eco-tourism project. The safari now offers Pagoda-inspired guest rooms, AI augmented wildlife museum at the beginning of the tour near ‘Thummala Bayalu’ and a gypsy ride across the forest. Arrangements have been made to facilitate sightings of the scenic beauty of the Nallamala forest as well as that of the big cats and a large number wildlife species. Officials have also made foolproof arrangements for people to offer prayers at the temple of ‘Goddess Ishta Kameswari’ temple, situated in the deep forest. Spread along the Eastern Ghats across 3,568 sq.km in six districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Nallamala forest is home to a number of wild species such as tigers, leopards, bears, wild boars, wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, foxes, bisons, sambar deers, spotted deers, peacocks, Indian gazelles (chinkara), pangolins and several other species of reptiles and birds.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });